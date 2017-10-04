Image copyright Getty Images

Around one in 25 young people in the UK identify as lesbian, gay or bisexual, new figures suggest.

The Office for National Statistics said 4.1% of 16 to 24-year-olds identified as LGB, up from 3.3% in 2015.

Across all ages, the ONS noted a "statistically significant increase", with 2% of the population - more than a million people - identifying as LGB last year, compared with 1.7% in 2015.

Some 2.3% of UK men said they were LGB, compared with 1.6% of women.

London remained the region with the highest proportion of the population identifying as LGB with 2.7%, a slight rise on the previous year's figure of 2.6%.

ONS statistician Emily Knipe said London's leading position could be down to its "relatively young and diverse population".

Just over 70% of the LGB population were most likely to be single, never married or civil partnered, a pattern thought to reflect the young age structure of the community, as well as the fairly recent introduction of same-sex marriage in 2014.

Some 0.5% of the population identified as "other", meaning they did not consider themselves to be lesbian, gay, bisexual or straight.

The ONS estimates are based on data from the Annual Population Survey and measure sexual identity, which does not necessarily reflect sexual attraction or behaviour.