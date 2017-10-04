The gaming icons made into movies

Image copyright Alamy

Sonic the Hedgehog - the spiky blue hero who has spent his life fighting Doctor Robotnik - is making his way to the big screen.

The computer game character will move from SEGA consoles to film with a mix of CGI and live action techniques, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

But will the move from the gamer's chair to the cinema seat pay off for Sonic and friends?

We take a look at some of the other gaming giants that have become blockbusters - and whether they have been a success.

Street Fighter (1994)

Starring: Jean-Claude Van Damme and Kylie Minogue

Image copyright Shutterstock Image caption Jean-Claude Van Damme and Kylie Minogue team up to fight drug baron General M. Bison

The famous fighting game made its way out of the arcades and into live action when one of the action genre's biggest stars took on the role.

Jean-Claude Van Damme plays Colonel William F. Guile, regional commander of the Allied Nations, fighting against military dictator and drug baron General M. Bison, played by Raul Julia.

With the help of Sergeant Cammy - played by Kylie Minogue - Bison is stopped from taking over the world with a swift roundhouse kick into a wall of television screens.

The film earned more than $3m (£2.3m) on its opening day and came in at number three in the box office charts.

Reviews: "If Steven E de Souza, who wrote and directed 'Street Fighter', has captured the look and mood of a video game, the film is an otherwise dreary, overstuffed hodgepodge of poorly edited martial arts sequences and often unintelligible dialogue" - New York Times.

"Though it offers mild entertainment through campy one-liners and the overacting of the late Raul Julia, Street Fighter's nonstop action sequences are not enough to make up for a predictable, uneven storyline" - Rotten Tomatoes

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)

Starring: Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight

Image copyright PA Image caption Angelina Jolie stars as archaeologist Lara Croft

The legendary character of computer screens across the globe - and many a gamer's first crush - Lara Croft was brought to life by Angelina Jolie in this 2001 film.

Croft is an archaeologist and explorer in search of answers after her father disappeared in mysterious circumstances.

In this film, she is on the hunt for the Triangle of Light, but she is not the only one, as she faces rival tomb raiders and the Illuminati on her quest.

The movie debuted at number one in the box office charts, taking in more than $48m (£36m) and led to a sequel, also starring Jolie, called Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life.

Another movie is due in 2018, but Jolie has been replaced by Alicia Vikander.

Reviews: "In the games, the joystick jockey is supposed to be tempted to guide Lara to an undignified comeuppance as often as he gets her through perils - but a smug heroine you half-want to see splattered over the landscape isn't a workable movie notion" - Empire

"Lara Croft: Tomb Raider elevates goofiness to an art form. Here is a movie so monumentally silly, yet so wondrous to look at, that only a churl could find fault" - Roger Ebert

Resident Evil (2002)

Starring: Milla Jovovich

Image copyright Shutterstock Image caption Security officer turn Zombie fighter Milla Jovovich

The Umbrella Corporation is central to both the Resident Evil computer games and the 2002 film of the same name.

It operates a top secret genetic research facility that goes under the name of The Hive, but things go wrong and the release of the T-Virus leads to zombies popping up in every corner.

Former security officer Alice - played by Milla Jovovich - tries to fight her way out with her team, but it is far from an easy journey.

This movie did not just give life to one sequel, but an entire series, with seven films in total to date.

Reviews: "Game fans will be disappointed. Zombie fans will be disappointed. Paul Anderson's fan will be disappointed. If you want scary, boot up your games console" - Empire

"Like other video game adaptations, Resident Evil is loud, violent, formulaic, and cheesy" - Rotten Tomatoes

Silent Hill (2006)

Starring: Radha Mitchell and Sean Bean

Image copyright Shutterstock Image caption Spooky scenes move from small to big screen in Silent Hill

Known as one of the most chilling and eerie computer games to grace the small screen, when entertainment company Konami agreed to grant the rights to a film version of Silent, it was always going to give viewers a fright.

Rose Da Silva, played by Radha Mitchell, takes her adopted daughter to the town of Silent Hill in search of a cure for her sleep walking and nightmares.

But after blacking out when crashing her car, Rosa's daughter goes missing and she discovers a darker side to the abandoned town.

The film grossed almost $100m (£75m) around the globe and led to a sequel - Silent Hill: Revelations - in 2012.

Reviews: "A step in the right direction for console-to-screen transitions and a twisted masterpiece of set design. Ultimately, though, it's a little too much like watching someone else play the game" - Empire

"The tagline for Silent Hill reads, 'Once you enter this world, there's no turning back.' Fortunately, that's not true for moviegoers who might accidentally wander into this aberrant excuse for entertainment" - PluggedIn.Com

Assassin's Creed (2016)

Starring: Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard

Image copyright Alamy Image caption Assassin's Creed took almost double as much at the box office as it took to make

The cross-platform epic of Assassin's Creed has seen games set over multiple historical eras as the Assassins and Templars fight it out for superiority.

Come 2016, this battle came to the big screen with Hollywood A-listers onboard.

In the film, Michael Fassbender plays Cal Lynch - a descendant of the Assassin's Brotherhood and the last man known to have had possession of the Apple of Eden, which can be used to stop violence.

The story follows Cal and his partner Maria as they trace the line of descendants and fight to find the Apple, and protect it.

The movie took $240m (£318m) across the world, compared to a production budget of $125m.

Reviews: "I bet playing the game is much more exciting. But then getting Fassbender to slap a coat of Dulux on the wall of his hi-tech prison cell and monitoring the progressive moisture-loss would be more exciting" - The Guardian

"For everyone who thought Dan Brown's conspiracy novels were just lacking a spot of parkour, Assassin's Creed might be your favourite film of the year. But for the clinically sane 99.9% of the rest of us, it's rather less exciting" - Daily Telegraph