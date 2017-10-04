Amazon ordered to pay €250m in back taxes

Image copyright Alamy

Amazon has been ordered to repay €250m (£221m; $293m) in back taxes after the EU said it had been given an unfair tax advantage in Luxembourg.

The EU said the online giant had been allowed to pay "substantially less tax than other businesses as a result".

"This is illegal under EU state aid rules," the European Commission said.

Meanwhile, the Commission said it planned to take Ireland to court over its failure to collect €13bn of back taxes from Apple.

"Luxembourg gave illegal tax benefits to Amazon. As a result, almost three-quarters of Amazon's profits were not taxed," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

Ms Vestager said the Luxembourg benefits meant that Amazon paid four times less tax than other local companies.

"Member states cannot give selective tax benefits to multinational groups that are not available to others," she added.

The decision follows a three-year long investigation by the European Commission.

The tax deal between Luxembourg and Amazon was struck in 2003.

At the time, Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Commission's president, was the prime minister of Luxembourg.

The €250m is less than an estimate of €400m last year.