RAF jets intercept passenger flight
- 4 October 2017
- From the section UK
RAF Typhoon jets have intercepted a passenger flight and diverted it to Stansted Airport.
The RAF said its quick reaction typhoon aircraft had been deployed this morning and had safely escorted the plane to the airport near London.
The BBC understands the plane was a Ryanair flight from Kaunas in Lithuania that had been diverted away from Luton, following a security incident.
Essex Police said it was aware of an incident at Stansted Airport.