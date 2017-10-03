Image copyright Hall Green Retired Greyhoud Trust Image caption Pierce Wilkinson (left) was killed in the attack while his father Peter was seriously injured. Pierce's sister Lydia was at university at the time

A homeless man who turned on a family who befriended him has admitted murdering the mother and her 13-year-old son.

Tracey and Pierce Wilkinson were stabbed to death at their home in Stourbridge, West Midlands.

The boy's father, Peter, was seriously injured in the attack but survived.

Aaron Barley, 23, of no fixed address, admitted the killings at Birmingham Crown Court on what would have been the first day of his trial.

He previously admitted the attempted murder of Mr Wilkinson.