Four men arrested as part of an inquiry into banned neo-Nazi group National Action have been released on bail.

They were arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts and of being National Action members. Three of them were also accused of funding terrorism.

Police said the men, aged 22 to 33, were from Lancashire, Newton-le-Willows, Warrington and Prescot.

Eleven men were arrested on 27 September and all have been released on bail or under investigation.

All of those detained were accused of being a member of the proscribed group, which is a criminal offence carrying a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

National Action became the first far-right organisation to be banned in the UK in December 2016.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd has previously said the group was "a racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic organisation".

The men who were arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts, funding terrorism and being members of National Action and who have been released on bail until 26 October are:

31-year-old man from Warrington, Cheshire

23-year-old man from Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside

33-year-old man from Prescot, Merseyside

A 22-year-old man from Lancashire, who was produced from prison for police interview on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act and membership of a proscribed organisation, has also been bailed until 26 October.

Two far-right groups, Scottish Dawn and NS131, are also banned under UK terror law.