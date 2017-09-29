Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption Asda has issued a product recall for its Little Angels beef and sweet potato ready meals

Asda is recalling a baby food ready meal after a piece of plastic was found in one of the products.

The Walmart-owned supermarket asked customers to return any Little Angels beef and seet potato stew with a best before date of 10 September next year.

Shoppers will get a full refund and do not need a receipt for the meals.

An Asda spokesman apologised "for any inconvenience caused" and told customers to call 0800 952 0101 if they need further information.