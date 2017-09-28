Two neo-Nazi groups added to banned list

Scottish Dawn and NS131, both aliases of neo-Nazi group National Action, are to be banned under UK terror law, the government has announced.

National Action became the first far-right organisation to be banned in the UK last year.

Home secretary Amber Rudd said it was a "vile racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic group which glorifies violence and stirs up hatred".

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

If you want to receive Breaking News alerts via email, or on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App then details on how to do so are available on this help page. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.