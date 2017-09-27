Ten adults and five children lived on the 21st floor of Grenfell Tower.

Nine survived the devastating fire which swept through the west London tower block on 14 June. Six of them - and one unborn baby - perished.

Newsnight correspondent Katie Razzall has been talking to the survivors - and finding out about the victims - from the 21st floor.

To read more, click here:

Katie Razzall's report was first shown on BBC Newsnight - watch it on BBC iPlayer