A woman has been arrested by counter-terrorism police on suspicion of breaching the Official Secrets Act, the Metropolitan Police has said.

The 65-year-old had been working for the government and was detained after intelligence was received by police.

Scotland Yard said she was arrested at a property in north London under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

The woman is in custody at a south London police station and a north London address is being searched.