Parsons Green bombing: Three men released without charge
- 26 September 2017
- From the section UK
Three men who were arrested over the Parsons Green Tube attack have been released with no further action, the Metropolitan Police has said.
Of the seven men arrested in total over the bombing on 15 September, one has been charged with attempted murder and the remaining six released.