A man accused of planning a knife attack in Westminster has denied preparing a terrorist act.

Khalid Mohamed Omar Ali, 27, from north London, also pleaded not guilty to two counts of making or having explosives.

Mr Omar Ali, who was arrested in Parliament Street on 27 April, appeared at the Old Bailey in central London via video link from HMP Belmarsh.

He was remanded in custody and will next appear on 13 October, with a trial date set for 6 November.

Mr Omar Ali is accused of preparing an act of terrorism by buying knives and travelling to London.

He is alleged to have been carrying three knives when he was arrested.

The two explosives charges relate to alleged activity in Afghanistan in 2012.

The defendant, who represented himself in court, is a UK national who was born abroad but grew up in north London.