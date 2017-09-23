Image copyright Reuters

British actor Colin Firth has become an Italian citizen, the country's authorities have confirmed.

His wife - film producer Livia Giuggioli - is Italian, making the Oscar-winning Bridget Jones star eligible for citizenship there.

The 56-year-old now has dual citizenship and can therefore keep his British passport.

Firth said he had applied for an Italian passport because of "the uncertainty around".

The actor said that he has been connected to Italy "for more than two decades now".

"I was married there and had two children born in Rome," he added.

He said that his wife was applying for a British passport also, and both his children have dual citizenship.

He added: "We never really thought much about our different passports.

"But now, with some of the uncertainty around, we thought it sensible that we should all get the same."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Colin Firth has been married to Italian Livia Giuggioli since 1997

The Italian interior ministry, which confirmed Firth had been granted a passport, said: "The very famous actor, who won an Oscar for the film The King's Speech, is married to a citizen from our country and has often declared his love for our land."

The Pride and Prejudice actor has been married since 1997.

He added: "I will always be extremely British (you only have to look at or listen to me).

"Britain is our home and we love it here."

He said that he will continue to base his career out of the UK, but added: "Anyone will tell you when you marry an Italian you don't just marry one person; you marry a family and perhaps an entire country.

"Like almost everybody I have a passionate love of Italy and joining my wife and kids in being dual citizens will be a huge privilege."