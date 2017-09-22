Image caption Covert footage was filmed inside Brook House, near Gatwick Airport

The head of a G4S-run immigration removal centre which was at the heart of a Panorama investigation has resigned, the BBC has learned.

Ben Saunders, the director of Brook House near Gatwick Airport, has left with "immediate effect".

BBC One's Panorama screened footage from the centre which apparently showed officers bullying and abusing people being held there.

G4S sacked three staff and suspended 10 others after the show aired this month.

The Panorama investigation exposed Brook House as a place where drug use and self-harm were common.

G4S said it "immediately" began an investigation following the claims made in the programme.

Mr Saunders is also leaving his role at Tinsley House, another immigration removal centre near Gatwick Airport.

Documents seen by the BBC suggest G4S has been making significant profits from running the two centres.

The Home Office has said it is investigating claims the company has given inaccurate financial information to the department about their costs.

An ex-senior manager for the security company made the claims at the Home Affairs Select Committee earlier this month.

At that same meeting, a G4S executive refused to tell MPs how much profit the company makes from Brook House.

G4S said it had never deliberately given false information.