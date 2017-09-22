Image copyright Reuters

An 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the Parsons Green terror attack.

Ahmed Hassan, of Sunbury, Surrey, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court this afternoon, when he will also face a second charge under the Explosive Substances Act.

Three other men, aged 25, 30 and 17, remain in custody.

Thirty people were injured last Friday when a bomb partially exploded on a District line Underground train.

Many of those suffered flash burn injuries, while others were hurt in a crush when people ran down a staircase at the station.

Two other men who had been arrested in connection with the explosion have been released without charge.

Police are continuing to search one property in Surrey and two in Newport, south Wales.