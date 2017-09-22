Image caption Owner Suleman Sarwar said Aladdins Fried Chicken has received abuse and threats

The owner of a takeaway has said his shop received abuse and threats after an employee was arrested as part of the Parsons Green attack inquiry.

Suleman Sarwar, of Aladdins chicken shop in Hounslow, said abuse began after Yahyah Farroukh was arrested.

Mr Farroukh, 21, who was not named by police but whose name emerged in the media, has been freed without charge.

Met Police chief Cressida Dick has said the bomb, which partially exploded on a Tube train, was "packed with shrapnel".

Thirty people were injured last Friday on the rush-hour District line train.

"That was a very, very dangerous bomb," she told LBC Radio.

"It had a large quantity of explosive... it could have been so much worse."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Four men remain in police custody after the attack

Mr Farroukh, from Syria, and another man, 48, who had been arrested in connection with the explosion, have been released without charge.

Four other people - aged 17 to 30 and arrested in south Wales and Dover - remain in police custody.

Mr Sarwar said his shop had received "abuse, threats, anger, and hatred".

He said: "The investigation brought Yahyah, his friends, family, place of employment and the wider Muslim community under scrutiny and indignity.

"Once again, the community has received backlash and animosity from the public."

He said Mr Farroukh's mother suffered a heart attack after hearing of her son's arrest and was in hospital in Egypt.

Police are continuing to question those held and are searching properties in Newport, Thornton Heath in south London, and Surrey.