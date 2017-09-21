Image copyright Shahzad Afza Image caption Police are continuing investigations into the explosion at Parsons Green

A 21-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the explosion at Parsons Green Tube station on Friday has been released without charge, police say.

The man was arrested on Saturday night in Hounslow, west London.

Five other people - aged 17 to 48 and arrested in south Wales and Dover - remain in police custody.

Thirty people were injured when a bomb partially exploded on a rush-hour District line train.

As well as continuing to question those held, police are searching properties in Newport, Thornton Heath and Surrey.

Commander Dean Haydon, head of the Met Counter Terrorism Command, said: "We anticipate that the searches will take some days to complete and may cause further disruption.

"However, it is important that we continue with these searches and I'd like to thank all those affected for their support, patience and cooperation."

He added: "As police and our partners do all we can to confront the threat, public vigilance remains as vital as ever."

He urged the public to report anything unusual to the police.

Westminster Magistrates' Court granted police permission to continue questioning two of the remaining men, both arrested in Wales, until Tuesday.

They can also continue to question a man arrested at the Port of Dover until Saturday.