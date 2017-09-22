News Daily: May Brexit speech and police 'under strain'

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Can May's Florence speech break Brexit deadlock?

It's no secret that Brexit talks have been going badly. So, with just over a year and a half until the UK is set to leave the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May will attempt to break the deadlock by making what the BBC understands she'll call an "open and generous offer" to those on the other side of the negotiating table in Brussels.

It's thought this will include a payment worth 20bn euros (£17.6bn) over two years after Brexit, keeping access to the single market as part of a transitional arrangement before the UK reaches a trade deal with the EU. Mrs May, who is giving her speech in the Italian city of Florence, is unlikely to mention a precise sum, but her rhetoric will be conciliatory, including phrases like "new partnership" and "a responsibility to make this change work smoothly and sensibly".

But will this halt the impasse and how will Eurosceptic figures in the Conservative Party react to the idea of continuing to pay money to Brussels, albeit for a limited period?

Analysis: What will May say?

By Laura Kuenssberg, political editor

Don't expect chapter and verse on the future relationship. There is not yet a clear agreement in cabinet on its shape and style, even if the prime minister herself had a fully fleshed-out vision. But there is hope in government circles that the offer could unblock the Brexit negotiations.

UK terror fight 'causing unsustainable strain on police'

There have been five terror attacks in the UK so far this year, killing 36 people. And Sara Thornton, head of the National Police Chiefs' Council, has warned that efforts to prevent further such incidents are putting an "unsustainable strain" on resources, with forces are having to divert funding and officers away from "mainstream" policing. She said having officer numbers at 1985 levels and crime figures rising 10% in the last year had created additional pressures. But the Home Office said police budgets had been protected in real terms since 2015 and it was helping forces meet the "demands they are currently facing".

Kim: Trump 'is deranged'

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agree on very little, but one thing they do share is a liking of colourful rhetoric. Mr Trump got personal when addressing the United Nations General Assembly, calling Mr Kim - who has been testing nuclear bombs and long-range missiles in defiance of UN sanctions - a "rocket man" on a "suicide mission". Mr Kim has retaliated by calling Mr Trump "deranged", threatening that he would "pay dearly" for saying he would "destroy" North Korea if necessary. On Thursday, Mr Trump signed an order boosting sanctions against North Korea, targeting firms and financial institutions doing business with the secretive eastern Asian country.

What the papers say

There's great anticipation over Theresa May's speech in Florence on future UK relations with the European Union. The Daily Express's headline makes cheerful reading for the prime minister, saying she will lay out her "vision for Brexit victory", while the Daily Mail calls it a "bold bid to end Brexit deadlock". The Financial Times reports that she will offer to shore up the rights of EU citizens living in the UK, and the Daily Telegraph says the speech will set out plans for a new security and economic partnership. But the Guardian reports that banks and building societies will carry out checks on 70 million current accounts as part of the prime minister's plan to create a "hostile environment" for illegal immigrants in the UK.

