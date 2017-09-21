Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Mr Chowdhury worked as a driver for the taxi-app firm Uber

A man allegedly caught carrying a large sword near Buckingham Palace has appeared at the Old Bailey.

Uber driver Mohiussunnath Chowdhury, 26, of Luton, is charged with "engaging in conduct in preparation for giving effect to his intention to commit an act or acts of terrorism".

The defendant appeared at a preliminary hearing via video link from HMP Belmarsh, in south-east London.

A trial date has not yet been set and Mr Chowdhury was remanded in custody.

The defendant, dressed in a grey tracksuit top and brown trousers, spoke only to confirm his name and indicate he understood proceedings.

It is alleged that on the evening of 25 August, he stopped his Toyota Prius near a police car on Constitution Hill, near Buckingham Palace, before he was arrested after officers approached his vehicle.

The charge alleges that the defendant had obtained a samurai sword and prepared a suicide note before his arrest.

None of the Royal Family were in the palace at the time of the incident.

Mr Chowdhury's trial is expected to last one week early next year, although no date has yet been fixed.