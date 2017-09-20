Image copyright Reuters Image caption Investigators search rubbish bins in Newport for evidence

Two men have been arrested in south Wales over Friday's terror attack on a London Underground train, bringing the total number held to five.

A 48-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were detained under the Terrorism Act in the early hours, after a search at an address in Newport.

Police are still searching there, and at a second address in Newport.

Thirty people were injured when a homemade bomb partially exploded on a rush-hour train at Parsons Green.

The other arrests so far were of:

A 25-year-old man in Newport on Tuesday evening

An 18-year-old man at Dover port on Saturday. The BBC has learnt he had previously been referred to an anti-extremist programme

A 21-year-old man in Hounslow, west London, also on Saturday

Commander Dean Haydon, head of the Metropolitan Police counter terrorism command, said: "This continues to be a fast-moving investigation.

"A significant amount of activity has taken place since the attack on Friday.

"Detectives are carrying out extensive inquiries to determine the full facts behind the attack."

Further searches are continuing at two addresses in Surrey and are expected to last some days, the police said.

Orphan from Iraq

The 18-year-old arrested man is thought to have lived in a foster home owned by Ronald and Penelope Jones, in Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey.

He is thought to have moved to the UK from Iraq aged 15 when his parents died.

The BBC has learnt that he had been referred to an anti-extremist programme before his arrest.

It is not known who made the referral and when - or how serious the concerns were.

Image caption Syrian-born Yahyah Farroukh is believed to be the 21-year-old suspect arrested by police

The 21-year-old man, also arrested on Saturday, is believed to be Syrian-born Yahyah Farroukh.

Mr Farroukh worked at Aladdins chicken shop in Hounslow, and has been described as a former foster child who had lived in the Jones's house.

Mr Farroukh posted a picture on his Instagram page in May this year with a suitcase on Cavendish Road, Sunbury, almost directly outside the Jones's house.

At 08:20 BST on Friday a homemade bomb, which was transported in a Lidl bag, partially exploded in a Tube train at Parsons Green station, causing burns to a number of victims.