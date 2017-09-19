UK suspends aid for Myanmar military

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar, accusing its military of destroying their villages

The UK government has suspended financial aid to Myanmar's military amid "ongoing violence" in the country, formerly known as Burma.

Violence in the Rakhine state has seen more than 400,000 Rohingya Muslims flee to neighbouring Bangladesh.

The Ministry of Defence said it had suspended £300,000 of funding until the current situation is resolved.

The UN's human rights chief said the violence "seems [like] a textbook example of ethnic cleansing".