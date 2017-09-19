Image copyright Emma Kelty

A British woman who disappeared while on a solo kayaking trip in the Amazon has died, the Foreign Office have said.

Emma Kelty, 43, of London, went missing last week and local authorities have arrested a teenager over her murder.

Her body has not yet been found but, according to police in Brazil, a teenage boy has said he participated in her murder along with six other people.

The Foreign Office said it was "supporting the family of a British woman following her death in Brazil".

Ms Kelty disappeared in the upper stretches of the Amazon in northern Brazil often referred to as the Solimoes river - an area known for pirate attacks and drug traffickers.

A kayak identical to the one in her social media photos was found close to the river by police, who say they also found criminals trying to sell some of her belongings in a local community.

She had been attempting a 4,000-mile trip along the Amazon river from its source to the Atlantic Ocean and had been documenting her trip on Twitter.

Her last tweet was on 13 September. The day before she tweeted that she saw "30 to 50 men armed with rifles and arrows in boats".