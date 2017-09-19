Grenfell death toll 'may be below 80'

Image copyright Getty Images

The number of people who died in the Grenfell Tower fire may be a little lower than the previous estimate of 80, police have said.

The police say the estimate "may come down a little bit" because of some potential cases of fraud.

In the initial weeks following the fire, police were unwilling to speculate on the final death toll.

That left some convinced that the eventual figure would be much higher than officially confirmed.

The Metropolitan Police, in a briefing, said 60 of the estimated 80 people killed have been formally identified.

Commander Stuart Cundy said the progress made in terms of recovering remains was "much higher" than he had expected three months ago.

It also emerged that the force is investigating eight cases in which people may have fraudulently claimed money.

Scotland Yard also said it may consider individual as well as corporate manslaughter charges.

The police have seized 31 million documents and identified 336 companies of interest in its investigation.