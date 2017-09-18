Image copyright Getty Images

The government has revealed details of its proposed new security treaty between the UK and the EU after Brexit.

Ministers want the treaty to provide a legal basis for continued security, law enforcement and criminal justice co-operation after the UK's departure.

Whitehall officials say they are "optimistic", but if the plans are not agreed, police and security agencies will "find other ways to keep us safe".

The costs of the proposed new arrangements have not been spelled out.

The plans, published in a government document, are described as a new, "ambitious" model of co-operation.

It rejects the idea of negotiating a number of separate agreements covering each area of law enforcement.

But it says it should be possible for the UK to secure an agreement with Europol - the EU intelligence agency - that provides the same benefits as now.

Officials say the new treaty would aim to replicate the provisions of the European Arrest Warrant system, under which suspects can be speedily extradited between member states, but it would not necessarily mean Britain belonging to the EAW.

The paper acknowledges that any new treaty will have to be underpinned by a new legal agreement, as the UK will leave the European Court of Justice when it departs from the EU.

Other areas listed in the document that the government wishes to continue to contribute and benefit from are:

Schengen Information System II, which provides real-time alerts of suspects and vehicles

European Investigation Order, which allows member states to conduct inquiries in other countries

Prum agreement, which allows countries to share DNA , fingerprint and vehicle registration data

Joint investigation teams to help tackle crime

The UK has the largest defence budget in the EU and, along with France, is one of only two countries in the bloc with permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has previously said Europe can no longer "completely depend" on the US and UK following the election of President Trump and the Brexit vote, while European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker recently called on EU member states to step up their military co-operation.

In her letter formally triggering Brexit in March, Prime Minister Theresa May warned that failure to reach a deal with Brussels would mean "co-operation in the fight against crime and terrorism would be weakened".