Ryanair, Europe's busiest airline, is grounding hundreds of flights in what it says is a bid to improve punctuality.

The airline is set to cancel 40 to 50 flights a day for the next six weeks, as it also attempts to clear a backlog of staff leave.

The BBC has spoken to some of the up to 285,000 passengers likely to be affected by cancellations.

Harry Bilaver, from London, was due to travel to Tallinn, Estonia, for his son's first birthday party.

Harry's flight was scheduled to depart from London on Friday morning. However, at 21:00 the night before, he received a text message telling him it had been cancelled.

Harry told the BBC: "The cancellation wasn't the end of the world, but it was a real inconvenience for me and my partner."

"My partner was stuck in Tallinn with my young son and unable to prepare for his birthday party.

"We have lost three days of our holiday."

Harry rejoined his family on Sunday.

"I got here just in time for the party, which was taking place on an island about three hours outside of the city."

Ryanair told Mr Bilaver he would not be entitled to compensation for the cancellation of his flight as the cause had been beyond its control, citing industrial action at Stansted Airport.

Carrie Ann Woodgate and her partner, Alan Fosberry, from Newcastle, were enjoying a romantic meal in Warclaw, Poland, when they received a text message notifying them that their flight home had been cancelled.

Speaking to the BBC, Carrie said that her holiday had been a "total disaster."

"We booked this trip in June, and have been looking forward to it as a nice thing to do in September."

The couple were offered a refund of their £19.99 tickets, or a rescheduled flight for the following Thursday - four days after their original flight.

"I feel pure frustration and anger at Ryanair for leaving us stuck in the middle of Poland. We rely on these companies to get us home."

Carrie said she could not understand why Ryanair had not told her sooner that her flight would be cancelled.

"If it is a lack of staff or late flights, they knew this was coming," she said. "It is a perfect storm."

The couple ended up having to undertake a 13-hour trip home via Dusseldorf.

"We need to get back. Alan has work and we have a cat that needs to be fed as the neighbours are unavailable."

Pat Walker, from Cumbria, has been holidaying in Alicante for 25 years.

"My husband Den and I travel out and meet a group of friends at Alicante Airport every year," said Mrs Walker. "This the first time it has gone really wrong."

Mrs Walker was notified 12 hours before departure that her flight from Manchester Airport had been cancelled.

"We were actually en route to the airport hotel to stay for the night as we had an early takeoff," she said.

"I can't say I enjoyed the evening as I spent eight hours trying to find out what was going on, trying to get an alternative flight for the next day so we needn't go home and trying to get a refund for our cancellation at the same time.

"It was making me feel very stressed to say the least."

The couple finally made it to Alicante to join their friends. However, they are unsure if their return flight, on 29 September, will go ahead.

"Do I wait and see if they cancel our flight or just rebook?" said Mrs Walker.

"Just something for me to think about while trying to enjoy our holiday"

