The UK terror threat has been increased to the highest level following the attack on a Tube train in south-west London, the prime minister has said.

Theresa May said the threat had been raised from severe to critical, meaning an attack is expected imminently.

An "improvised explosive device" was detonated at Parsons Green station on a District Line train from Wimbledon.

A hunt is under way for the person who placed the bomb, with so-called Islamic State saying it is behind the attack.