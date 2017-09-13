May to set out post-Brexit 'partnership'
Theresa May is to further outline her vision for Brexit, in a speech likely to be seen as a bid to break the deadlock in negotiations.
The prime minister will give the speech in Italy on 22 September, days before Brexit negotiations resume in Brussels.
The EU has criticised UK negotiators, claiming progress on Britain's divorce deal has been too slow.
Downing Street said the PM will underline the UK's wish for a "special partnership" with the EU after Brexit.