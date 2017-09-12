Image copyright PA Image caption Gusts of up to 75mph are expected across parts of England and Wales

Storm Aileen - the first named storm this season - is set to bring strong winds to parts of the UK.

An area of low pressure will bring gusts of up to 75mph across much of England and Wales during Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for North Wales, parts of northern England, part of the Midlands and Norfolk.

It has also warned rain could cause disruption to northern areas of the UK.

Gusts of 55-65 mph are expected across parts of Cheshire, Lancashire, Derbyshire, Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire.

The Met Office said wind speeds of up to 75mph were possible in exposed locations on the coast and hills.

A yellow weather warning for rain is also in place for parts of Northern Ireland, Northern England and Southern Scotland - with 30-40mm of rain expected to fall within six to nine hours.

Motorists are being encouraged to check travel conditions before setting off on a journey, while lorries, caravans and motorbikes are being advised to avoid using exposed sections of road.

Met Office chief forecaster Frank Saunders said: "The low pressure system that is bringing these strong winds will move fairly swiftly from west to east over the UK.

"Although there will still be some disruption through Wednesday morning, the winds will ease by the afternoon leaving a day of blustery showers."

The Met Office said there has been speculation the current UK conditions are being driven by the severe weather in the Caribbean and the US, but there was no connection.

Storm Aileen is the first storm to be given a name since they were announced for the 2017/18 season.

Other names on the list include Dylan, Octavia, Rebecca and Simon.