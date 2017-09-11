Neo-Nazi arrests: UK soldiers charged with terror offences
11 September 2017
From the section UK
Three men, including two British soldiers, have been charged under terror laws with being members of a banned neo-Nazi group.
Alexander Deakin, 22, Mikko Vehvilainen, 32, and Mark Barrett, 24, have been charged with being members of National Action.
It was the first far-right group to be banned by the Home Office in 2016.
They are among five men arrested on 5 September. Two others have since been released without charge.