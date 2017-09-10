Bake Off: Paul Hollywood in Nazi outfit apology

Image copyright PA Image caption Paul Hollywood said he was dressed as a character from BBC comedy 'Allo 'Allo

Great British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood has apologised after being pictured wearing a Nazi uniform.

The Sun on Sunday published pictures of the celebrity baker in a World War Two outfit, including a swastika armband.

The 51-year-old said the pictures dated from 2003, when he went to a New Year's Eve party as a character from the 1980s WW2-set BBC comedy series 'Allo 'Allo.

In a statement he said: "I am absolutely devastated if this caused offence to anyone."

Iron Cross

One picture shows Hollywood smiling in a photo in a pub alongside a friend, who is also wearing a Nazi military uniform.

In another image, they are joined by friends wearing French-style berets.

As well as the red armband, Hollywood's outfit included an Iron Cross medal and a badge featuring a Nazi eagle.

During an episode of the BBC show Who Do You Think You Are? in 2015, Hollywood learned about the experiences of his grandfather Norman Harman during World War 2, when he served as an anti-aircraft gunner.

Image caption 'Allo 'Allo was set in an occupied French town and featured bumbling German and Italian officers

In his statement, Hollywood said he had been on his way to a TV comedy-themed party 14 years ago when the pictures were taken.

He added: "Everyone who knows me knows I am incredibly proud of the efforts of those, including my own grandfather, who fought against the Nazis during the war."

Hollywood is currently on TV in the first Channel 4 series of Great British Bake Off, alongside new fellow judge Prue Leith and presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding.