Ex-school governor who imported child sex doll is jailed

Image copyright PA Image caption David Turner owned a number of child sex dolls, and possessed images of child sexual abuse

A former school governor who imported a child sex doll into the UK has been jailed for a total of 16 months.

David Turner, 72, admitted importing the child-size item and possessing 34,000 images of child sexual abuse.

An investigation began when the UK Border Force intercepted a package in November, imported from China.

The National Crime Agency then discovered that Turner, of Ramsgate, Kent, had two others child sex dolls, and indecent images of children.

Turner was sentenced by Judge Simon James at Canterbury Crown Court already possessing a doll which was 3ft 10in (1.16m) tall, which he had also bought clothes for.

He was sentenced to eight months for owning the doll and eight months for possessing images of child sexual abuse.

In July, a court ruled the child sex doll was an obscene item, after Turner's lawyers argued it was not covered by law.