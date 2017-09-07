Hurricane Irma: 'UK doing all it can to help British territories victims'

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The UK territory of the British Virgin Islands is among the areas affected

The UK government is doing all it can to help people in the British territories affected by Hurricane Irma, the defence secretary has said.

It comes after the government's response to the disaster was criticised as "inadequate".

Sir Michael Fallon said hundreds of military personnel were being sent to the region. A UK government relief fund has now risen from £12m to £32m.

He said there had been reports of people being hurt by "flying debris".

British Navy ship, the RFA Mounts Bay, has arrived in the region and a second ship, HMS Ocean, is also being sent, but is not expected to arrive for another two weeks.

'Nuclear bomb devastation'

Hurricane Irma has caused widespread destruction across the Caribbean, reducing buildings to rubble and leaving at least nine people dead.

The UK's Foreign Office says two British territories in the Caribbean have suffered "severe" damage from the hurricane.

Foreign Office Minister Sir Alan Duncan said Anguilla received the hurricane's "full blast" while the British Virgin Islands would need "extensive humanitarian assistance".

At least one death has been reported on Anguilla, according to local officials.

A third British territory, Montserrat, was "swiped" but the damage is not as bad as first thought, Sir Alan said.

The low-lying British territory of Turks and Caicos is still in the storm's path and preparing to be hit.

Evacuations have begun, with tropical-force rains expected to begin at around 14:00 local time, or 19:00 BST.

Speaking after a meeting of the government's Cobra committee, Sir Michael said the UK's taskforce would help with relief efforts, such as restoring clean water, providing medical assistance and reconstruction work.

But Josephine Gumbs-Conner, a barrister from Anguilla, claimed the UK's preparations for and response to the storm have been "sorely lacking".

She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the UK government should have "done what the French did in St Martin - who made sure that they had military on the ground so that the response given is timely".

She said the island's essential services including hospitals and police stations, were now in a "limping position", after the hurricane caused "nuclear bomb devastation".

While the French and the Dutch have permanent military bases in the Caribbean, the British forces are kept at sea ready to respond to UK territories spread out across the region.

But Sir Michael said the RFA Mounts Bay had been in the region and was "prepositioned for this hurricane".

"It's exactly the right type of ship for this, with its helicopters and its marines, and it's already at work, helping the people of Anguilla, helping to clear roads, helping to restore power and get an accurate picture for the governor of exactly what's happening on the island.

"So we're there and we're helping, but obviously this is a huge challenge."

Image copyright AFP Image caption Significant damage has been reported in the Dutch section of St Martin, known as Sint-Maarten

Officials have confirmed several deaths and considerable damage in the French and Dutch territories of Saint-Martin and Saint Barthélemy, popularly known as St Barts, while the small Commonwealth Realm of Barbuda is said to be "barely habitable",

The Queen said she and Prince Philip have been shocked and saddened by reports of the devastation.

In a message to the Governor-General of Antigua and Barbuda, she said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with all those whose homes and livelihoods have been destroyed or adversely affected by this terrible storm.

"Please convey my gratitude and good wishes to members of the emergency services and to those who are working on the rescue effort at this very difficult time for you all."

Fears for sisters

Thousands of British tourists are believed to be holidaying in the Caribbean, the travel association ABTA said.

The UK Foreign Office had warned Britons to evacuate the area, as the most powerful Atlantic storm in a decade approached.

But many expats and tourists were left stranded as airlines were forced to ground or divert flights.

British Airways evacuated 326 passengers from Antigua on Tuesday and has managed to rebook many others across the Caribbean islands onto flights out with alternative airlines.

Virgin Atlantic said it has scheduled a relief flight "loaded with essential items" to help the recovery effort, including blankets and bottled water, to arrive in Antigua on Thursday.

Fears are growing for pregnant Briton Afiya Frank, 27, and her sister Asha Frank, 29, who were preparing for the storm in Barbuda but have not been heard from since Tuesday night.

Their aunt, Ruth Bolton, told BBC Radio Suffolk the pair had "gone completely silent" since they last messaged on WhatsApp at about 21:00 GMT on Tuesday.

She said Afiya had been due to return to Suffolk to give birth.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption St Barts suffered serious damage to buildings as well as flooding and power cuts

Many British tourists staying at resorts in the Dominican Republic, where a hurricane warning is still in place, are being evacuated from coastal areas and moved to temporary shelters.

Andrea Fowkes Smith, from Surrey, told the BBC that part of the roof had fallen off the hotel where she is sheltering in Punta Cana.

"We have not been evacuated from our hotel but have just been moved to the steak house as our room was on the third floor," she said.

"They say we should all stay on the ground," she added. "It's very strong winds and rain."

Officials in the US have started evacuations of tourists and residents from Florida Keys as the hurricane approaches.

Flights to and from several airports in Florida were being suspended, while Orlando's international airport said commercial flights would stop from 17:00 local time on Saturday.

A state of emergency has been declared for Florida, Puerto Rico and Cuba.

