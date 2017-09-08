Hurricane Irma: Survivors describe 'total devastation'

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A damaged road shows the destruction on the northern coast of the Dominican Republic

As Hurricane Irma continues to cause destruction in the Caribbean, residents and holidaymakers share their stories from the British Virgin Islands, Turks and Caicos and the Dominican Republic.

'Total devastation'

Emily Killhoury, who lives on Tortola in the British Virgin Islands, told the BBC the hurricane was terrifying to experience - and they had been left with "total devastation".

Emily's house was a strong concrete structure; other properties were worse hit

"The low pressure was hurting our ears and the noise was incredible. We were bunkered down in a closet with no windows.

"Our downstairs doors suddenly blew out, which was terrifying.

"We just stayed hiding. The eye was very surreal, the sky went blue and everything stopped for over half an hour. It was extremely tough going back, knowing we had to face round two."

Emily has lived on the island for five years with her husband Michael and their children, aged nine and 10. They live in a concrete house with full storm shutters - on the north east coast but also exposed. They thought they were well prepared, she said.

"We eventually emerged at about 7pm to see total devastation.

"We have seen the neighbours and they are all OK. Their houses are in various grades of destruction too. Everybody is shocked but trying to be practical.

"If Hurricane Jose is coming we need to come up with a plan now so that is what we are focusing on."

Kayla Laidlaw lives in a hillside block overlooking Tortola's capital, Roadtown.

"There's at least six fallen telephone poles down the length of our road," she said.

"My boyfriend went and tried to walk down - but he couldn't get down on foot. They're working on it - there are a couple of guys with machetes trying to hack things away. We're kind of stuck here at the moment."

'We flew into a hurricane with no warning'

Thousands in the Dominican Republic have been left without electricity

Sarah Shaban, 29, from London, is on a birthday holiday with nine friends in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

She said they were told on arrival from Miami that they should not have flown there - however, they have had no communication or advice from British Airways, who they booked their package trip with.

"We flew into a hurricane with no warning. It's passed here but there's apparently another one behind," she said.

"It's been very windy and rainy. It was so loud. The trees outside are all falling down.

"We've run out of data to call anyone. We're literally stranded. We don't know what to do. We just want to leave."

Ms Shaban said family members were worried.

"We shouldn't have been able to fly here at all," she added.

British Airways said flights to the region remained "under review".

It was monitoring developments in the region and was in regular contact with holidaymakers "to ensure they are safe and being well looked after by their hotel management," a spokesman said.

A view of a storm at the Nautical Club of San Fernando de Montecristi, Dominican Republic

Jo Elliot, from Birmingham, is also on holiday in Punta Cana, with her husband. She described the "Blitz spirit" among people in the resort.

"We flew out on Tuesday, and the next day started helping the hotel staff tie all the sun beds down and prepare for the winds," she said.

Ms Elliot said a curfew was in place at her hotel.

"We have to be in our rooms from 7pm every night.

"The hotel staff have been bringing food packages to our rooms to keep us going.

"Luckily the hotel has opened the bar again, so people are feeling a bit better," she said.

"The atmosphere is tense but upbeat."

The couple are yet to have any contact from their travel operator, First Choice.

First Choice said it was closely monitoring the development of Irma and advised customers to speak to their holiday rep in the hotel.

'Going to be left with nothing'

Rochelle Dale, 25, is on honeymoon on the Turks and Caicos island of Providenciales. She flew there with her partner from Gatwick on Sunday.

She described the build-up to the hurricane and the instructions given by the hotel, which was in lockdown from 6pm on Thursday.

Hurricane Irma descended on Providenciales, in the Turks and Caicos Islands, on Thursday

"The hotel's been really good. The staff seem quite positive even though we've been told that they're going to be left with nothing. They're staying at the hotel too with all their families."

Ms Dale said there was around 600 people left on the resort.

"The hotel have provided loads of water. We've also been told to fill the bathtubs up with water," she said.

"We've been told to keep the patio furniture inside. If it gets really bad we have to put mattresses by the window."