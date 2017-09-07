What’s your risk of being a crime victim?

Image copyright Getty Images

Are you scared of being a victim of crime?

Today, for the first time, BBC News, working with the Office for National Statistics, is providing you with a way of understanding your risk of being a victim of crime in England and Wales.

The tool below uses national crime statistics, your address and your personal characteristics to tell you what's happened to people similar to you in the last year - and therefore something approaching a personal estimate of how likely you are to be a victim.

It only takes a moment to fill in, and the BBC does not keep the data, so punch in your details and have a look at the results:

Sorry, your browser cannot display this content

So were you surprised?

Week in, week out, journalists like myself report on the big crime trends across the nation. And what you will almost certainly notice is that the tool tells a different story - a personal one.

I can't go on the news every night and say "crime is up/down across the country - but Mrs Jones in Swansea and Mr Patel in Birmingham are doing alright".

But we hope you can use this tool alongside our national reports to get a rounder picture of how crime might affect you.

The tool doesn't stop there. Try something else. Change your age - and even your gender - but leave everything else the same and see what happens.

What the data shows us is that your risk of being a victim of crime is influenced not just by your economic situation - but also by how old you are and whether you are a man or a woman.

Young unemployed men

So, for instance, the tool shows that people like me, living in an area like mine, had a 1% risk of being a victim of violence in the past year.

If I were aged between 16 and 29 (sadly those days are gone), my risk of being assaulted is five times greater.

If I were a woman in my 60s, I'd be even less likely to be a victim of violent crime than my current self.

Put at its most simplest, young unemployed men in areas of higher deprivation are the most likely victims of crime.

Old ladies living in the same areas - among those who are most likely to fear crime - have a lower risk.

People living in affluent areas are less at risk of crime than those in poorer areas.

Image copyright Getty Images

But even after you strip out the data on jobs and the wealth of the local area, the risk to the young is still greater than to the old.

Now, there are a lot of nuances in here - and you can drill into the ONS's data tables for the full facts - or read this highly digestible analysis from Victim Support.

But many of these differences come down to how we live our lives.

Younger people spend more time out at night. They're more likely to come into contact with people who become violent after they have had one too many drinks.

How many parents have had to console a teenager who's had their bike or mobile phone stolen?

Perception gap?

When kids move out of home, start work or become a student, they're likely to be living in cheaper, less-secure, rented accommodation.

But as they get older, the security of stable employment leads to security at home and family life.

You're less likely to be burgled if you've sunk into the sofa watching a box set, rather than gone down the pub.

Every time a home is renovated, it's harder to break in to than before. Each new car we buy tends to be more secure than its predecessors.

But here's the thing.

That's not actually how we perceive crime and our personal risk. In fact, the data shows that what we think is going on is at complete odds to what is actually going on.

Image copyright PA

According to data from the ONS Crime Survey for England and Wales in 2013-14, more than half of people said they believed that local crime was below the national average.

But 60% thought that crime was rising across the country as a whole.

It gets more confusing still. The people with the highest risk of being a victim - the young - were less likely to say crime had risen nationally.

Yet older generations - those least likely to be victims - were more concerned about rising crime than anyone else.

So why the massive perception gap?

When people were asked to choose from a list of what influenced their perception of crime, 67% said "news programmes on TV and radio".

Just under a third said they were influenced by what they'd heard from others - and a third said "tabloid newspapers" or "local newspapers". Broadsheets weren't far behind, mind.

All of which may be an argument for not listening to a word that journalists tell you about crime.

But while I wait for the hue and cry to drag me from the newsroom, please share a link to the crime risk calculator.