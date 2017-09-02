12 Britons arrested in Magaluf drugs raid

From the section

Image copyright Guardia Civil

Twelve Britons are among 14 people to be arrested as part of an alleged drug dealing ring in the Spanish holiday resort of Magaluf, Majorca, police say.

The Spanish Civil Guard said the group was supplying cocaine to partygoers on the island.

Officers seized 3kg of high purity cocaine, 103,000 euros (around £100,000) in cash and other recreational drugs including ecstasy.

The UK's National Crime Agency worked with Spanish police on the arrests.

The arrests, came after a series of dawn raids in Barcelona and Majorca, as part of Operation Tatum.

The two other suspects were Spanish and Dominican.

Image copyright Guardia Civil Image caption Cociane was found in the boot of a car

Footage obtained by ITV News showed officers, carrying guns and wearing helmets, raiding a block of flats while a helicopter hovered overhead.

Police searched a wardobe and a car, where cocaine was allegedly found wrapped in clingfilm bundles.

Four vehicles were seized during the raids.

Footage showed a man being led into court in handcuffs.

Operation Tatum was launched following another drug raid last July, which saw four people - British and Spanish - arrested and 4.8kg of cocaine seized.