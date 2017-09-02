Met Police payouts to Lords over child abuse claims

Image copyright PA Image caption "Nick" accused retired field marshal Lord Bramall and former home secretary Lord Brittan

The Metropolitan Police Service has paid compensation to retired field marshal Lord Bramall and the family of the late Lord Brittan over false accusations of child sex abuse.

The Met confirmed it settled both cases but has not revealed the amount paid.

Both men were accused by a man known as "Nick", who is being investigated for perverting the course of justice.

The Met's child abuse investigation, Operation Midland, was criticised in a recent report.

It has been reported that the Met will pay £100,000 in compensation.

Lord Bramall, a Normandy veteran who retired from the House of Lords in 2013, was accused in 2014 of child sexual abuse by a man known by the pseudonym Nick.

Within weeks, the Met launched a major investigation and the following year his home was raided by more than 20 officers.

Lord Bramall's wife died before his name was cleared.

Former Home Secretary Lord Brittan died in January 2015 without being told the case against him, a claim that he had raped a 19-year-old woman, had been dropped.

Formal apologies

Then-Met Police commissioner Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe apologised last year to former head of the Army Lord Bramall, ex-Conservative MP Harvey Proctor and the widow of Lord Brittan "for the intrusion into their homes and the impact of Operation Midland on their lives".

This came after all three men were accused of different cases of abuse, but later cleared.

Mr Proctor is continuing his legal claim against the police.

Former judge Sir Richard Henriques previously criticised Operation Midland for inaccuracies in search warrants used to search the homes of those accused, and failing to properly assess the credibility of "Nick".

Sir Richard also said the investigation went on too long, and detectives lacked key information.

The Met was also criticised for describing the allegations as "credible and true" early in the inquiry.