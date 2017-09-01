Oxfordshire's Big Picture
-
Issac West
Taken by Isaac West, aged 10, at the Cotswold Wildlife Park.
-
Cliff Kinch
Barton Abbey, Steeple Barton, Oxfordshire, a near-still day giving a good reflection.
-
Paul Carrera
Nuns from Africa in St Giles, Oxford.
-
Anthony P Morris
Turning the Flying Scotsman ready for her to leave Didcot.
-
Linz Willetts
Evening at Farmoor Reservoir.
-
Damian Todd
Port Meadow, Oxford.
-
Geoff Stephens
Great Haseley Windmill with storm clouds behind.
-
Nick Cook
Sunset over Farmoor Reservoir.