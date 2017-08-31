Strike ballot for South Western Railway staff

Image copyright South West Trains

Workers on the new South Western Railway franchise are to be balloted on whether to strike in a dispute over the role of guards, the RMT says.

The union said its members had not been reassured over the future of guards.

It says it wants "a guarantee of a second, safety-critical member of staff on all current services".

The new franchise recently took over services in the south west, including out of London Waterloo. They were formerly operated by South West Trains.

Earlier this month, the boss of South Western Railway refused to commit to protecting the role of train guards.

The union said there had been several attempts to try to get a "water-tight pledge" on the issue.