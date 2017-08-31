North Korean ambassador summoned by the UK

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A North Korean missile flew over Japan on Tuesday

A government minister has held a face-to-face meeting with North Korea's ambassador to condemn the country's latest missile test.

Mark Field, Britain's minister for Asia and the Pacific, summoned the ambassador after North Korea fired a missile over Japan on Tuesday.

"I made clear how strongly the UK condemns the launch," Mr Field said.

The move came as Theresa May met the Japanese prime minister to discuss countering the threat from North Korea.

On Tuesday, the missile flew over the island of Hokkaido, landing in the sea.

Sirens sent people scattering for shelter. The Japanese government called the missile an "unprecedented threat".

Speaking after his meeting with the ambassador, Mr Field said: "Once again, North Korea's reckless actions violate multiple UN Security Council resolutions and threaten international security.

"The UK will work with our partners and allies to tackle this threat.

"I urge the regime to end its illegal pursuit of nuclear and ballistic missiles and return to dialogue with the international community."

Tensions around the North Korea's nuclear programme have been mounting since a war of words broke out between the Pyongyang government and Donald Trump.

In August, North Korea's military announced that it had sent a plan to attack the US island territory of Guam to the country's ruler, Kim Jong-un, for approval.