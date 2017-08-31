Public marks 20 years since Princess Diana's death

Image copyright EPA

Tributes are being paid to Princess Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death.

Dubbed the "people's princess" by then prime minister Tony Blair, she died after a car crash in Paris on 31 August 1997 aged 36.

On Wednesday, her sons - Prince William and Prince Harry - visited the growing floral tributes being left to her at Kensington Palace.

Harry told members of charities Diana supported, "all of us lost somebody".

The princes will be marking the anniversary in private, but other public services will take place across the UK - including at East London's Mildmay Mission Hospital, which the princess regularly visited when it was a hospice caring for HIV patients.

Former members of staff will share their memories of her, alongside the hospital's patron, actress Linda Robson, and dancer Wayne Sleep, who performed with the princess.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Princes William and Harry visited tributes at the gates of Kensington Palace on Wednesday

Members of the public are also expected to visit Kensington Palace, where Diana had lived for more than 15 years during her marriage to Prince Charles and after their divorce.

BBC News correspondent Mark Lobel spoke to Terry - who had met the princess through his charity work - as he laid roses for her outside the gates.

"It was a privilege [to meet her]," he said. "I was under Waterloo Bridge, giving out blankets and food to the homeless. I don't know what made her come, but she looked down at us all and we were all amazed, just like a little angel came out.

"She spoke to us all. She was very sweet. It was unbelievable. Everybody gave her a smile and she gave them a lovely smile too."