Man released after Buckingham Palace 'terror incident'

A man arrested on suspicion of terror offences after three police officers were injured near Buckingham Palace on Friday has been released.

The 30-year-old was taken into custody after a man brandished a 4ft sword outside the Queen's official residence.

Police said no further action would be taken against him.

The other man, a 26-year-old from Luton who was arrested at the scene, remains in custody under suspicion of terror offences.

He is also being held on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assault on police.

Commander Dean Haydon, the head of the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, said searches have been carried out in the Luton area since the incident.

"We believe the man was acting alone and we are not looking for other suspects at this stage," he said.

"While we cannot speculate on what the man was intending to do - this will be determined during the course of the investigation - it is only right that we investigate this as a terrorist incident at this time.

The Met has been given more time to question the 26-year-old and the warrant for his further detention will expire on 1 September.

After the incident, three unarmed Westminster police officers received minor injuries.

Two of them were taken to hospital after receiving cuts to their hands and forearms.

No members of the Royal Family were in Buckingham Palace at the time.

