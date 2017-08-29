'E-cigarette' sparks Euston railway station evacuation

Image copyright r_joggy Image caption No injuries have been reported

An e-cigarette is believed to have caused a small explosion at London Euston station, but no-one has been injured, police say.

The station has been evacuated while British Transport Police (BTP) investigate. London Underground trains are not currently stopping there.

Police were called at about 19:40 BST.

Officers and search dogs have been checking the area to make sure it is safe. BTP said it hoped the station would reopen "very soon".

Network Rail advised there would be major disruption until the end of the day. It has urged passengers to head to other stations to get to their destinations.

Euston Road is closed in both directions between Judd Street and Melton Street.

On social media, people have described how crowds ran from the scene.