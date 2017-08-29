News Daily: North Korea missile and Storm Harvey

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright Reuters

North Korea fires missile over Japan

The United Nations Security Council is expected to hold an emergency meeting after North Korea fired a missile over northern Japan. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called the act "outrageous" and "unprecedented", adding that he and US President Donald Trump had agreed to increase pressure on North Korea to cease damaging "regional peace and security".

The missile flew more than 2,700km (1,678 miles), passing over the Japanese island of Hokkaido, before breaking up and crashing into the sea. The BBC's Yogita Limaye said that, despite less "fiery rhetoric" from North Korea in recent weeks, some "provocation" had been expected as US and South Korean forces are currently conducting joint military exercises. "But few North Korea watchers expected an overt missile test over Japanese territory," she added.

Harvey: Flooding set to worsen

More than 3,000 people have been rescued in and around the Texas city of Houston, with at least nine people reported dead, as Storm Harvey continues to cause devastation. A record 30in (75cm) of rain has fallen, but forecasters say that amount could almost double later this week. Donald Trump, who will visit Texas later, said he was working with Congress on funding to deal with the disaster. Similar levels of rainfall are predicted for south-western and central Louisiana.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Concerns over sterilisation implant

The BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme has found that a number of women are having to undergo hysterectomies to remove a sterilisation device used on the NHS. The Essure implant has caused intense pain in some instances, with one woman saying she felt suicidal as a result. Sale of the implants in the EU was temporarily suspended this month. Manufacturer Bayer has asked hospitals in the UK not to use the device during this time, but says it is safe.

Analysis: Germany battles for Brexit spoils

By Joe Miller, in Frankfurt

City and state officials balk at talk of a "race" for Brexit exiles. The somewhat undignified scramble for the business of the City of London is not in step with the self-assured image Frankfurt prefers to project. But representatives have nonetheless been employing the "hard sell". A recent video campaign produced by the German government as part of its bid for Frankfurt to host the European Banking Authority - filled with shots of millennials skating and surfboarding to a pulsating soundtrack - looks more like a chart-topping music video than a policy proposal.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Ongoing Brexit negotations make the post-bank holiday weekend headlines, with the Daily Telegraph claiming they have descended into a "slanging match" between UK and EU officials. The Times reports that a stand-off over the UK's "divorce bill" has worsened and that EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier is urging his opponents to approach talks more "seriously". Meanwhile, the Financial Times predicts that Prime Minister Theresa May will face disappointment on her visit to Tokyo this week, as Japanese officials are in no rush to begin discussing free trade deals. And, away from politics, the Daily Star says the UK will experience hot weather lasting well into September.

Daily digest

What does the boss earn? Firms to be forced to show how much chief executives make compared with staff

Hollywood 'whitewashing' UK actor Ed Skrein quits film after being cast as character of Asian heritage

PPI mis-selling Potential victims now have two years left to claim compensation

Just like Willy Wonka? The lifts that can also go sideways

If you watch one thing today

'I was sexually abused by 30 or 40 men'

If you listen to one thing today

Gordon Brown on the power of bridges

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Angela King

The neo-Nazi who fell in love with a black woman

Today's lookahead

Today The third round of Brexit talks between UK and EU officials continues in Brussels.

11:00 The final day of the second Test match between England and the West Indies, played at Headingley, gets under way.

On this day

2005 Hurricane Katrina hits the city of New Orleans, bringing flooding and winds of up to 105mph (170km/h).

From elsewhere

China gets tough on internet addicts (Guardian)

Have smartphones destroyed a generation? (The Atlantic)

What universities did presidents' children enrol in? (Washington Post)

What is this man in a 1937 painting holding? (Vice)