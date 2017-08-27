RAF Red Arrows to perform in seven Middle East countries

Image copyright PA

The Red Arrows will carry out a tour of the Middle East next month, the Ministry of Defence has said.

The RAF's aerobatic team will perform in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and the UAE, it said.

The tour will highlight links with the British Armed Forces in each of the countries and demonstrate the UK is "open for business", the MoD added.

It will be "a visible demonstration of UK engagement" across the world, Defence Secretary Sir Michael said.

Sir Michael, who is in Kuwait to review the campaign against so-called Islamic State, said the Gulf state was "a vital partner".

He added that the UK would look to strengthen military links with Kuwait with more frequent joint exercises.