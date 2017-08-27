Second arrest over palace 'terror incident'

Image copyright Reuters

A second man has been arrested after three police officers were injured by a man brandishing a 4ft sword near Buckingham Palace on Friday.

A 30-year-old man has been detained at an address in west London, and a search is being carried out, police say.

He was arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences.

Police continue to question a 26-year-old man from Luton who was arrested outside the palace on Friday.

Dean Haydon, head of counter-terrorism at Scotland Yard, said on Saturday that the man deliberately drove at a police vehicle before stopping and being confronted by three officers.

He repeatedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" as CS gas was used to "quickly" restrain him, Cdr Haydon said.

The three unarmed Westminster police officers received minor injuries.

Two of them were taken to hospital after receiving cuts to their hands and forearms.

No members of the Royal Family were in Buckingham Palace, which is the Queen's official London residence, at the time.