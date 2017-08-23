Grenfell Tower management 'to be removed' - Theresa May

Image copyright PA

The organisation that manages Grenfell Tower is to be stripped of its responsibilities for the west London estate, the prime minister has said.

Theresa May said she had a "dignified" and "respectful" meeting with survivors of the fire, which left at least 80 people dead, on Tuesday night.

She said residents were "pleased" to hear the tenant management organisation was being stripped of its powers.

It comes as the Met Police confirmed Ernie Vital, 50, died in the fire.

Police say 54 victims have now been formally identified - including baby Logan Gomes, who was stillborn in hospital after the blaze.

Mrs May held a private meeting with around 60 or 70 residents, before speaking to the leader of Kensington and Chelsea Council to pass on the concerns raised.

Speaking to the BBC, she said residents were concerned about Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (TMO), which was responsible for the management of Grenfell Tower and the surrounding area.

"I was pleased that I was able to tell them - because the tenant management organisation is one of the issues that residents have been very concerned about - I was able to tell them that the tenant management organisation will no longer have responsibility for the Lancaster West housing estate."

She added: "People were pleased to hear that."