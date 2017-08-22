Metropolitan Police tweet sparks social media backlash

Image copyright @metpoliceuk Image caption The Metropolitan Police shared an image online of suspected heroin seized in Catford, London with the hashtag #NottingHillCarnival

A tweet from the Metropolitan Police has sparked an online backlash after a drugs bust in Catford, south-east London, was linked to the Notting Hill Carnival.

Announcing the seizure of a kilogram of suspected heroin, the force said the operation had been carried out "in the run up to the Notting Hill Carnival".

Social media users were quick to question the link between the seizure in Catford and the festival, which takes place annually, about 12 miles away in west London.

Some Twitter users accused the force of attempting to "demonise" the carnival.

Grime artist Stormzy was among those to question the link: "How many drugs did you lot seize in the run up to Glastonbury or [are] we only doing tweets like this for black events?," he wrote in a widely shared post on Twitter.

Skip Twitter post by @Stormzy1 How many drugs did you lot seize in the run up to Glastonbury or we only doing tweets like this for black events? https://t.co/v7XYvSg29t — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) August 22, 2017 Report

More than 300 people have been arrested across London as part of the Met's operation to prevent crime at Notting Hill Carnival.

Responding to their original tweet, the Met clarified that prior to the carnival the force is "disrupting gang crime, drug supply, knife crime and offences that could impact the safety of the weekend".

Chief Superintendent Robyn Williams, the Met's spokesperson for Notting Hill Carnival, said earlier: "Today's operation is aimed at ensuring that those who intend to cause trouble at Carnival are prohibited from doing so.

"We are committed to ensuring that Carnival remains a safe, vibrant and enjoyable event. People can expect to see operational activity right up until, and throughout the Bank Holiday weekend."

But many replied to the Met's tweet with their own tales of seemingly unrelated woes.

"In the run up to Notting Hill Carnival, I've covered my dog with a blanket because it's too cold in Hemel Hempstead," one social media user wrote.

Referencing the recent solar eclipse, writer Beth McColl wrote: "In the run up to Notting Hill Carnival, the moon has appeared to make an aggressive move to "take over" the solar system. Carnival to blame".

Another social media user said: "In the build up to Notting Hill Carnival I've made myself some toast. I'm in Liverpool".

By Chris Bell, UGC and Social News team