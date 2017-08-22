UK toys celebrated on Royal Mail stamps

Image copyright PA Image caption All the toys in the new set of stamps were made in the UK.

The UK's favourite toys from the past 100 years are being celebrated in a new set of stamps from the Royal Mail.

Characters in the set include the Sindy doll and Action Man, as well as brands like Spirograph, Stickle Bricks and Fuzzy Felt.

Meccano, the Merrythought bear, W Britain toy figures, Space Hopper and Hornby Dublo trains also feature.

The series of 10 toys - all made in the UK - will be released on Tuesday at 7,000 post offices and to buy online.

Royal Mail spokesman Philip Parker said: "British toymakers enjoyed a reputation for quality and innovation.

"These nostalgic stamps celebrate 10 wonderful toys that have endured through the decades."

Here are pictures of the 10 stamps of the series:

Image copyright PA Image caption Stickle Bricks were invented by Denys Fisher in 1969

Image copyright PA Image caption The inventor of Fuzzy-Felt, Lois Allan, manufactured felt gaskets for sealing tank components during World War Two

Image copyright PA Image caption Merrythought is the last remaining British teddy bear factory to still make its products in the UK

Image copyright PA Image caption The original Action Man figures came with a range of hair colours: Blonde, Auburn, Brown and Black

Image copyright PA Image caption The word "Meccano" is thought to have been derived from the phrase "make and know"

Image copyright PA Image caption Space Hoppers can be seen being used in the background of one scene in the original Star Trek series

Image copyright PA Image caption William Britain Jr invented the process of hollow casting in lead in 1893

Image copyright PA Image caption The first clockwork train from Hornby was produced in 1920

Image copyright PA Image caption The mathematician Bruno Abakanowicz invented the Spirograph for calculating an area delimited by curves