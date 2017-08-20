British boy killed in Barcelona attack

A seven-year-old dual British-Australian national, was killed in the Barcelona terror attack, Catalan police have confirmed.

Julian Cadman's family had appealed for information after he apparently becoming separated from his mother.

He is one of 13 people to have been killed when a van ploughed into crowds on Barcelona's Las Ramblas on Thursday.

His family said they would "remember his smiles and hold his memory dear to our hearts".

Julian's grandfather Tony Cadman spoke after he went missing and urged people to share his photograph.

According to his Facebook profile, Mr Cadman is from Gillingham in Dorset but lives in Sydney.

Following his plea, Prime Minister Theresa May said UK authorities were "urgently looking into reports" that a child, who has dual British nationality, was missing.

She condemned the attacks and said Britain "stands shoulder to shoulder with Spain in confronting and dealing with the evil of terrorism".