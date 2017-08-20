Oxford University employee charged with Chicago murder

From the section

Image copyright Chicago police Image caption Wyndham Lathem (left) and Andrew Warren were arrested more than 2,000 miles from the crime scene

An Oxford University employee has been charged with murdering a 26-year-old in Chicago.

Somerville College's Andrew Warren, 56, and US professor Wyndham Lathem, 42, are accused of fatally stabbing Trenton Cornell-Duranleau in Mr Lathem's flat.

Chicago Police charged the pair with first-degree murder after they were returned to the city from California.

Mr Cornell-Duranleau, a hair stylist, was found with more than 40 stab wounds on 27 July.

Mr Warren was suspended from his university job as senior treasury assistant after the body was found.

A post-mortem examination showed Mr Cornell-Duranleau had the drug methamphetamine in his system.

Lathem, who has been sacked as a microbiology professor at Northwestern University in Illinois, was in a personal relationship with the victim, police have said.

He plans to plead not guilty, according to his lawyer.